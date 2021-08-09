Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Juliet Chivaviro"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Juliet Chivaviro''' is a Zimbabwean gospel musician, author and Pastor. She sings with her husband Togarirepi Chivaviro and sometimes as a solo artist. ==Career==...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 12:41, 9 August 2021

Juliet Chivaviro is a Zimbabwean gospel musician, author and Pastor. She sings with her husband Togarirepi Chivaviro and sometimes as a solo artist.

Career

Mentorship Programme

In 2017, Juliet Chivaviro launched a mentorship programme to mentor upcoming Zimbabwean musicians from her base in South Africa.[1]

References

  1. The Master, Juliet Chivaviro moves in to inspire young musicians, The Standard, Published: December 18, 2017, Retrieved: August 9, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Juliet_Chivaviro&oldid=109232"