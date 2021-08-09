Difference between revisions of "Juliet Chivaviro"
Juliet Chivaviro is a Zimbabwean gospel musician, author and Pastor. She sings with her husband Togarirepi Chivaviro and sometimes as a solo artist.
Career
Mentorship Programme
In 2017, Juliet Chivaviro launched a mentorship programme to mentor upcoming Zimbabwean musicians from her base in South Africa.[1]
References
