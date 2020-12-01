Difference between revisions of "Juliet Mutavhatsindi"

Juliet Singo Mutavhatsindiis the wife of Zimbabwe's Vice President Kembo Mohadi

Background

She started an affair with Mohadi in 2017 whilst he was still married to Tambudzani Mohadi,[1]

Adultery Claims

Juliet Mutavhatsindi was sued for $1,5 million in adultery damages by Tambudzani Mohdai nee Muleya at the High Court.

In her court application, Tambudzani told the court that she and Kembo Mohadi were married in terms of the Marriage Act Chapter 5:11, which marriage she said still subsists.[2]