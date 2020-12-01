Difference between revisions of "Juliet Mutavhatsindi"

In her court application, Tambudzani told the court that she and Kembo Mohadi were married in terms of the Marriage Act Chapter 5:11, which marriage she said still subsists.<ref>https://dailynews.co.zw/articles-2018-10-17-mohadi-s-wife-demands-13-000-maintenance/</ref>

In her court application, Tambudzani told the court that she and Kembo Mohadi were married in terms of the Marriage Act Chapter 5:11, which marriage she said still subsists.<ref>https://dailynews.co.zw/articles-2018-10-17-mohadi-s-wife-demands-13-000-maintenance/</ref>

Juliet Mutavhatsindi was sued for $ 1,5 million in adultery damages by Tambudzani Mohdai nee Muleya at the [[High Court]].

Neither Mohadi nor Mutavhatsindi confirmed or denied the reports.<ref>https://zimmorningpost.com/vp-mohadis-marriage-on-rocks-younger-wife-deserts-him /</ref>

In November 2020 there were reports she had unceremoniously left her matrimonial

She started an affair with Mohadi in 2017 whilst he was still married to [[Tambudzani Mohadi]] , <ref>https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2018/10/21/vps-mistress-hits-back/</ref>

Juliet Singo Mutavhatsindi is the wife of Zimbabwe's Vice President Kembo Mohadi. She was customarily married by Mohadi after he divorced his first wife Tambudzani Mohadi.

Background

Divorce Rumours

In November 2020 there were reports she had unceremoniously left her matrimonial home with Mohadi.

Neither Mohadi nor Mutavhatsindi confirmed or denied the reports.[2]

Adultery Claims

