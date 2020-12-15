|description= Juliet Mutavhatsindi is the second wife of Zanu PF politician Kembo Mohadi

[[Kembo Mohadi]]

Juliet Mutavhatsindi

Juliet Singo Mutavhatsindi is the second wife of Zimbabwe's Vice President Kembo Mohadi. She was customarily married by Mohadi after he divorced his first wife Tambudzani Mohadi.

Background

She started an affair with Mohadi around July 2017 whilst he was still married to Tambudzani Mohadi.[1]

Divorce Rumours

In November 2020 there were reports she had unceremoniously left her matrimonial home with Mohadi.

Neither Mohadi nor Mutavhatsindi confirmed or denied the reports.[2]

Adultery Claims

In 2018, Juliet Mutavhatsindi was sued for 1,5 million Zimbabwean dollars in adultery damages by Tambudzani Mohadi nee Muleya at the High Court.

In her court application, Tambudzani told the court that she and Kembo Mohadi were married in terms of the Marriage Act Chapter 5:11, which marriage she said still subsists.[3]

References



