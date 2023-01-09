Juliet Thondhlana a Zimbabwean born academic, was named named UNESCO Chair in International Education and Development. Professor Thondhlana is at the University of Nottingham. She is Professor of International Education and Development, Faculty of Social Sciences. She has experience in teaching, researching and publishing in the interlinked fields of the internationalisation of higher education, migration, doctoral training, policy development and decolonisation.

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

December 2006 , Lecturer, University of Nottingham.

, Lecturer, University of Nottingham. Member of the Centre for International Education and Research (CIER) in the School of Education.

Invited to provide expert support for the internationalisation of higher education initiatives of partner institutions, including Erbil Polytechnic University, Kurdistan and the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education.

In 2022 - Lead editor of the Bloomsbury Handbook of the Internationalisation of Higher Education in the Global South.







Commenting on the appointment of UoN pro-vice-chancellor in the social sciences faculty Prof Todd Landman said: The announcement of the new UNESCO Chair for Professor Thondhlana represents an incredible triumph that recognises her leadership and expertise in the area of international education and development. This designation is in many ways a culmination of her many years of hard work and achievement across her research and teaching activities in the School of Education.



Recent Publications • THONDHLANA, J., GARWE, E. C., DE WIT, H., GACEL-ÁVILA, J., HUANG, F. and TAMRAT, W., eds., 2021. The Bloomsbury Handbook of the Internationalization of Higher Education in the Global South Bloomsbury. • CHINGARANDE, S. D., THONDHLANA, J., MADZIVA, R. and ANDERSON, A. H., eds., 2021. Matarenda/Talents in Zimbabwean Pentecostalism:: Empowerment, Gender and Development in an African Movement Brill. • THONDHLANA, J. and GARWE, E. C., eds., 2021. Repositioning of Africa in knowledge production: shaking off historical stigmas Journal of the British Academy. • EVELYN CHIYEVO GARWE and JULIET THONDHLANA, 2021. Making internationalization of higher education a national strategic focus Journal of Applied Research in Higher Education. 14(1), 521-538









