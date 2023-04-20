Difference between revisions of "July Moyo"

A week before, [[Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) ]] filed an urgent High Court application seeking an order to set aside a resolution to use the city’s devolution funds to pay Georgenix. CHRA was represented by [[Archford Rutanhira]] and [[Evans Moyo]] of the [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] (ZLHR). <ref name=" Harare cancels Pomona waste deal"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/thestandard/news/article/2989/harare-cancels-pomona-waste-deal Harare cancels Pomona waste deal], Newsday, Published: 7 August 2022, Retrieved: 20 April 2023''</ref>

In '''August 2022''', [[Harare City Council]] resolved to cancel the Pomona waste management deal. They also disregarded Local Government minister [[July Moyo]]’s order that council pay a US$1,5 million bill due to Geogenix BV for services rendered in May and June at the Pomona waste management energy plant. Mayor [[Jacob Mafume]] confirmed that the local authority had cancelled the Pomona deal, saying Moyo must go to court if he was unhappy.

In '''August 2022''', [[Harare City Council]] resolved to cancel the Pomona waste management deal. They also disregarded Local Government minister [[July Moyo]]’s order that council pay a US$1,5 million bill due to Geogenix BV for services rendered in May and June at the Pomona waste management energy plant. Mayor [[Jacob Mafume]] confirmed that the local authority had cancelled the Pomona deal, saying Moyo must go to court if he was unhappy.

July Moyo is a Zimbabwean politician who is a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party and the 2020 Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing. Moyo is the deputy secretary of Administration and former Midlands Province Governor. He has been reported to be very close to then Vice-President and now current President Emmerson Mnangagwa and to be his 'pillar'. [1]. He is also the current Secretary for Transport and Welfare in the Zanu-PF party.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Attended Chegato High School.



Service / Career

On 12 October 2022, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo suspended six Chitungwiza Councillors, Lovemore Maiko, Musa Makweza, Kudakwashe John, Chengetai Nyagondo, Richard Chamutsa, and Peter Clever Matiringe. They are said to have convened an illegal meeting. According to the suspension letters there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the councillors committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and willful violation of the law. [2]

Events

Land Reform

Threat to Address Imbalance of Land Reform July Moyo was reported to have threatened to reduce the sizes of some farm owners who are top government officials, this he was reported as a way of setting a balance in the land reform programme. Moyo, a close ally of Mnangagwa is said to have made these threats despite not being in government. It was reported that he might have had an insight since he conducted meetings on behalf of Emmerson Mnangagwa. But Moyo himself denied eyeing any ministerial post saying everything he did was in his capacity as ZANU-PF’s deputy secretary for administration.[3]

“I am only acting on party business. I was even with (ZANU-PF secretary for administration, Ignatius) Chombo when the delegates from Angola, who are leaders of our sister revolutionary party paid a courtesy call on the Vice President,”

He also refuted reports that his statements on land overstepped his party duties.

“I made those remarks at a party meeting whereby I told members to desist from corrupt activities. I was telling them that if there is anyone within the party who was a multiple farm owner against the government policy, we would not hesitate to deal with them as a party. I do not see how that is tantamount to seeking a ministerial post,” he said.[3]

Grace Mugabe Block

According to reports, July Moyo's 'godfather' Emmerson Mnangagwa attempted to have him appointed the minister of state in the vice presidents office but unfortunately, it was turned down and fingers pointed to Grace Mugabe since she was reported to be on sour' terms with the vice president. It was reported that Moyo was seen regularly in hotels holding meetings with different people who are believed to be associated with Mnangagwa camp. Despite his deputy recommendation to promote July Moyo, the president then appointed Clifford Sibanda and this was said to have infuriated Mnangagwa [1]

Big text ==Tribal Storm at Mahofas Funeral== July Moyo was also accused of making inflammatory statements at Mahofa’s funeral wake. The report urged Zanu- PF to take immediate action against those implicated in the chaos that marred Mahofa’s funeral. Shuvai Mahofa, a fierce supporter of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, died from hypertension and was buried at the National Heroes Acre. Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira was quoted in a report claiming that Mahofa was poisoned and that the province won’t take the issue lying down.

Murder Allegations

The police were reported to have investigated senior Zanu- PF officials linked to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa over alleged illegal gold panning, cases of violence and murders in and around Kwekwe’s volatile gold mining fields.The cases of violence and killings occurred over Globe and Phoenix Mine, also known as Falcon Gold, allegedly controlled by Gokwe-Kana legislator Owen Ncube — popularly known as Mudha. Ncube reportedly illegally took over mining rights with the assistance of Zanu PF politburo member July Moyo and Zanu PF Midlands spokesman Cornelius Mupereri who are key Mnangagwa allies.[5]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, July Moyo was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

July Moyo is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$42,450.00. [6]

In May 2022, July Moyo, as Minister of Local Government, was heavily involved, if not central to, the Pomona Dump deal.

Council resolves to cancel deal, August 2022

