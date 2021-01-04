Difference between revisions of "Juma Banda"
Juma Banda is the Principal, Westgate Industrial Training College. He won the Vocational Training Colleges Principal for the Year Award 2018 in the Megafest National Business Awards.
Personal Details
Grew up Kamativi, Matabeleland North
School / Education
January 1980 to February 1984 – Training as Fitter, Kamativi Tin Mines
1984 to 1989 – Journeyman, Kamativi Tin Mines
Football – played for Kamativi FC and Chamber of Mines, 1980s.
Service / Career
May 1989 to April 1992 – Principal lecturer, Bulawayo Polytechnic
May 1992 to April 1998 – Head of Department, Westgate Vocational Training Centre.
May 1998 December 1999 – Acting Principal, Lobengula Vocational Training Centre
January 2000 to October 2000 – Acting Principal, Westgate Industrial Training College
October 2000 to present (April 2019) - Principal, Westgate Industrial Training College
Present (April 2019) – Board ZPCS (Bulawayo)
Board HEXCO Board ZIMSTACS
