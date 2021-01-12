Difference between revisions of "Juma Banda"

'''Juma Banda''' is the Principal, [[Westgate Industrial Training College]]. He won the Vocational Training Colleges Principal for the Year Award '''2018''' in the [[Megafest National Awards]].

Personal Details

Grew up Kamativi, Matabeleland North



School / Education

January 1980 to February 1984 – Training as Fitter, Kamativi Tin Mines

1984 to 1989 – Journeyman, Kamativi Tin Mines

Football – played for Kamativi FC and Chamber of Mines, 1980s.



Service / Career

May 1989 to April 1992 – Principal lecturer, Bulawayo Polytechnic

May 1992 to April 1998 – Head of Department, Westgate Vocational Training Centre.

May 1998 December 1999 – Acting Principal, Lobengula Vocational Training Centre

January 2000 to October 2000 – Acting Principal, Westgate Industrial Training College

October 2000 to present (April 2019) - Principal, Westgate Industrial Training College



Present (April 2019) – Board ZPCS (Bulawayo)

Board HEXCO Board ZIMSTACS

Events

Further Reading

