Difference between revisions of "Justice Gukwe"

In July 2018, Justice Gukwe was elected to Ward 9 Ruwa Local Board, for MDC-Alliance, with 7119 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Ruwa Local Board with 7119 votes, beating Khanyisa M'thimukulu of Zanu PF with 1439 votes, Brighton Gumbanjera, independent with 235 votes and Jubilant Makumbe of PRC with 206 votes. [1]

