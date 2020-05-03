Difference between revisions of "Justice Majabvi"

He was born on the 26th of March in 1984 in [[Kwekwe]]. He went to [[Nemakonde High School]] for his secondary education. He was spotted by [[Nelson Matongorere]] in 2000 during a Coca-Cola Tournament where they lost in the final to [[Churchill High School]]. He later signed for the now defunct Lancashire Steel Football Club. He retired from football at the end of 2016 and his plan is to be an administrator one of the days.

He was part of the Nemakonde team which lost the final to Churchill of Harare at the 2000 Coca-Cola national finals played in Mutare. This is where he was spotted by then Zimbabwe national Under-17 coach [[Nelson Matongorere]]. From there he was signed by Lancashire Steel after writing his Ordinary Level exams.<ref name="Sunday News">Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/majabvi-urges-youth-to-take-copa-coca-cola-seriously/], ''The Sunday News'', Published: May 20, 2018, Retrieved: December 12, 2019</ref> Majabvi earned his first cap for Zimbabwe during a Friendly match against Zambia on 15 July 2004; also played in the African Champions league in 2008 up to the semi-finals with [[Dynamos Football Club]] and he made 14 appearances in the African Champions League and 1 goal against Swaziland team in [[Harare]]. Majabvi signed for Dynamos FC in 2006 season from Lancashire Steel FC for 3 years but his move was not smooth because Lancashire wanted compensation and the issue was resolved by the Player Status Committee. In 2007 as Dynamos FC captain, he won the League Championship, CBZ Cup and Nestlé Cup. He was the first captain to win the League Championship since 1997. He is a three time Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year 2nd runner-up (2005 at Lancashire Steel, 2007 at Dynamos FC and 2008 at Dynamos FC). In the 2008–2009 season Majabvi joined Lask Linz FC of Austria in the Austrian Bundesliga Tipp3 on a three-year contract. Majabvi had to join a Vietnamese club Khatoco Khan Hoa FC during the 2011- 12 season and he has played all of the team's matches whenever he was fit.

