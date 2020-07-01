Difference between revisions of "Justin Bgoni"
Justin Bgoni is a Zimbabwean business executive who is the current Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. He is a Chartered Accountant with over 19 years of international experience in the financial and public sector. Justin holds amongst other qualifications a Bachelor of Accounting Science from the University of South Africa and a Master in Applied Finance from Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand. Some notable previous appointments include being a Management Consultant at McKinsey Incorporated and Chief Financial Officer at New Zealand Stock Exchange.