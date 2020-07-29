Difference between revisions of "Justin Mupamhanga"

Justin Mupamhanga is the Deputy Chief Secretary Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC). This is the lead office in the Government of Zimbabwe. It comprises the president Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice Presidents, Cabinet and Ministers of State. The Office role is to service the President in leading the State and Government and executing his constitutional responsibilities and duties, as articulated in Section 89 and 90 of the Constitution.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Justin Mupamhanga was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Justin Mupamhanga, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He is listed as owing US$135,230.00.

[1]