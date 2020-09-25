Difference between revisions of "Justina Jani"

In July 2018, Justina Jani was elected to Ward 12 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1601 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Murewa RDC with 1601 votes, beating Leah Gahadzikwa of MDC-Alliance with 1541 votes, Savanhu Mandishona of CODE with 124 votesa and Archbold Motsi of ZIM FIRST with 122 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]