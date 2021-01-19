Difference between revisions of "KEI Laboratories"

KEI Laboratories is a testing laboratory in Bulawayo. It is one of the approved laboratories to test for COVID-19 in Zimbabwe.

Agreement with Cross Border Traders Association

Cross border traders received a huge relief in December 2019 following an agreement between the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association and KEI Laboratories for them to access Covid-19 tests at a concessionary rate. While other local laboratories charged up to US$60 for such a test, Kei Laboratories charged US$15 for cross border traders, making it much easier for them to afford the service.

Addressing the media in Harare in December 2020, Cross Border Traders Association president Mr Killer Zivhu said the initiative came as a relief to cross border traders who had been struggling to raise funds for Covid-19 tests.

“The biggest challenge is that the PCR Test is beyond the reach of an ordinary person, let alone a cross border trader,” he said. “To make matters worse, our people have been idle for the past nine months, they have not been operating, and most of them are bankrupt.

“Now, we have entered into an agreement with Kei Laboratories that they test every Cross Border Traders Association member at US$15 or R170 on going out of Zimbabwe, and US$10 on coming back. This comes as boost to our members.”[1]









