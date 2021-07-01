|description= KVG is a Zimbabwean radio personality who presents the show 326 Express on Star FM. She used to present the show with Phathisani Sibanda who left Star FM in 2020.

KVG is a Zimbabwean radio personality who presents the show 326 Express on Star FM. She used to present the show with Phathisani Sibanda who left Star FM in 2020.

Background

KVG was born Kudzai Violet Gwara in Harare. She has a brother called Lovemore.

Education

She attended Musengezi High School.[1]

Career

KVG made her name as a radio personality on Star FM where she hosts the 3-2-6 express (a show that has been rated as the most listened to show during drive time) with her co-presenter Phathisani Sibanda.

In April 2017, Phathisani and her signed a six month ambassadorial deal with car rental company, Impala Car Rental. The deal would see the two presenters get vehicles of their choice for use during the period.[2] In October 2016, Impala sponsored the duo's trip to London.[3]

Trivia

Besides radio and television, Kudzi enjoys singing, dancing and traveling. Her interests are in TV Presenting and she loves conscious Reggae, Dance Hall, R “n” B and House music.

Her favorite saying is “The world is your stage, no swag no fame. Swag turn up”









Awards

Winner-People’s Choice of the Year Award at the 2015 ZIWA Awards [4]

Media Personality of the Year 1st runner-ups at the Megafest National Business Awards 2018. [5]

Profiles Online





Pictures



