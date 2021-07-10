Difference between revisions of "KVG"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name = Kudzai Violet Gwara
| birth_name = Kudzai Violet Gwara
|−
| birth_date =
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date and age||07|}}
| birth_place = [[Harare]]
| birth_place = [[Harare]]
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|Line 62:
|Line 62:
| children =
| children =
| parents =
| parents =
|−
| relatives =
|+
| relatives =
| callsign =
| callsign =
| awards =
| awards =
|Line 84:
|Line 84:
KVG was born Kudzai Violet Gwara in [[Harare]]. She has a brother called Lovemore.
KVG was born Kudzai Violet Gwara in [[Harare]]. She has a brother called Lovemore.
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Education==
==Education==
|−
She attended Musengezi High School.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/KVGRoyalty/about/?entry_point=page_nav_about_item&tab=page_info About Kudzai Violet Gwara - KVG], ''Facebook'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: September 28, 2016</ref>
|+
She attended Musengezi High School.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/KVGRoyalty/about/?entry_point=page_nav_about_item&tab=page_info About Kudzai Violet Gwara - KVG], ''Facebook'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: September 28, 2016</ref>
==Career==
==Career==
|−
KVG made her name as a radio personality on [[Star FM]] where she hosts the 3-2-6 express (a show that has been rated as the most listened to show during drive time)
|+
|+
|+
|+
KVG made her name as a radio personality on [[Star FM]] where she hosts the 3-2-6 express (a show that has been rated as the most listened to show during drive time)co-[[Phathisani Sibanda]].
In April 2017, Phathisani and her signed a six month ambassadorial deal with car rental company, [[Impala Car Rental]]. The deal would see the two presenters get vehicles of their choice for use during the period.<ref name="HM"> [http://hmetro.co.zw/kvg-phathisani-clinch-impala-car-deal/ KVG, Phathisani clinch Impala Car deal], ''Hmetro'', published: April 25, 2017, retrieved: June 26, 2017</ref> In October 2016, Impala sponsored the duo's trip to London.<ref name="HMetro"> [http://hmetro.co.zw/kvg-phathisani-in-london/ KVG, PHATHISANI IN LONDON], ''HMetro'', published: October 3, 2016, retrieved: June 26, 2017</ref>
In April 2017, Phathisani and her signed a six month ambassadorial deal with car rental company, [[Impala Car Rental]]. The deal would see the two presenters get vehicles of their choice for use during the period.<ref name="HM"> [http://hmetro.co.zw/kvg-phathisani-clinch-impala-car-deal/ KVG, Phathisani clinch Impala Car deal], ''Hmetro'', published: April 25, 2017, retrieved: June 26, 2017</ref> In October 2016, Impala sponsored the duo's trip to London.<ref name="HMetro"> [http://hmetro.co.zw/kvg-phathisani-in-london/ KVG, PHATHISANI IN LONDON], ''HMetro'', published: October 3, 2016, retrieved: June 26, 2017</ref>
|Line 134:
|Line 141:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= KVG Biography: Full Name, Career, House, Awards, Social Media & Contacts - Pindula, Local Knowledge
|+
|title= KVG Biography: Full Name, Career, House, Awards, Social Media & Contacts - Pindula, Local Knowledge
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords= Wikipedia KVG, KVG, KVG Star FM Zimbabwe, Who is KVG, Kudzai Violet Gwara, KVG real name, KVG House
|+
|keywords= Wikipedia KVG, KVG, KVG Star FM Zimbabwe, Who is KVG, Kudzai Violet Gwara, KVG real name, KVG House
|description= KVG is a Zimbabwean radio personality who presents the show 326 Express on Star FM. She used to present the show with Phathisani Sibanda who left Star FM in 2020.
|description= KVG is a Zimbabwean radio personality who presents the show 326 Express on Star FM. She used to present the show with Phathisani Sibanda who left Star FM in 2020.
|image=Kvg.JPG
|image=Kvg.JPG
Latest revision as of 07:06, 10 July 2021
|KVG
|Born
|Kudzai Violet Gwara
July 10, 1992
Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Musengezi High School
|Occupation
|Employer
|Star FM
|Known for
|Being a Radio Personality
|Relatives
|Lovemore Gwara (brother)
|Website
|twitter
KVG is a Zimbabwean radio personality who presents the show 326 Express on Star FM. She used to present the show with Phathisani Sibanda who left Star FM in 2020.
Background
KVG was born Kudzai Violet Gwara in Harare. She has a brother called Lovemore.
Age
KVG was born on 10 July 1992.[1]
Education
She attended Musengezi High School.[2] For her primary school education KVG attended Mutiunokura Primary School in Mufakose where she excelled athletics.[3]
Career
Before joining Star FM, KVG had previously worked for Julius Nyerere Spar.[3]
KVG made her name as a radio personality on Star FM where she hosts the 3-2-6 express (a show that has been rated as the most listened to show during drive time). She used to co-present it with Phathisani Sibanda.
In April 2017, Phathisani and her signed a six month ambassadorial deal with car rental company, Impala Car Rental. The deal would see the two presenters get vehicles of their choice for use during the period.[3] In October 2016, Impala sponsored the duo's trip to London.[4]
Trivia
Besides radio and television, Kudzi enjoys singing, dancing and traveling. Her interests are in TV Presenting and she loves conscious Reggae, Dance Hall, R “n” B and House music.
Her favourite saying is “The world is your stage, no swag no fame. Swag turn up”
West Property Zimbabwe Deal
On 1 July 2021, KVG revealed that she had become a homeowner courtesy of West Property Zimbabwe. In a tweet she wrote:
These are the best days of my Life. Grateful heart... A girl like me becoming a Home owner...What's stopping you? Go get yours my guy,it can be done
She posted the following pictures of her house:
Awards
- Winner-People’s Choice of the Year Award at the 2015 ZIWA Awards[6]
- Media Personality of the Year 1st runner-ups at the Megafest National Business Awards 2018. [7]
Profiles Online
Pictures
References
- ↑ Rumbidzai Mbewe, I feel like I am a woman now — KVG, Sunday News, Published: September 13, 2015, Retrieved: July 10, 2021
- ↑ About Kudzai Violet Gwara - KVG, Facebook, published: No Date Given, retrieved: September 28, 2016
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 KVG HAPPY IN LOVE, H-Metro, Published: July 10, 2018, Retrieved: July 10, 2021 Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; name "HM" defined multiple times with different content
- ↑ KVG, PHATHISANI IN LONDON, HMetro, published: October 3, 2016, retrieved: June 26, 2017
- ↑ RoyalBaeCrown Radio Royalty Radio, Twitter, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ 8 FUN FACTS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT KUDZAI VIOLET GWARA AKA KVG, Youth Village, published: No Date Given, retrieved: September 28, 2016,
- ↑ Star-FM , , Published:29 March 2018 , Retrieved: 29 March 2018