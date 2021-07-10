|description= KVG is a Zimbabwean radio personality who presents the show 326 Express on Star FM. She used to present the show with Phathisani Sibanda who left Star FM in 2020.

|description= KVG is a Zimbabwean radio personality who presents the show 326 Express on Star FM. She used to present the show with Phathisani Sibanda who left Star FM in 2020.

|keywords= Wikipedia KVG, KVG, KVG Star FM Zimbabwe, Who is KVG, Kudzai Violet Gwara, KVG real name, KVG House , KVG age

|keywords= Wikipedia KVG, KVG, KVG Star FM Zimbabwe, Who is KVG, Kudzai Violet Gwara, KVG real name, KVG House

In April 2017, Phathisani and her signed a six month ambassadorial deal with car rental company, [[Impala Car Rental]]. The deal would see the two presenters get vehicles of their choice for use during the period.<ref name="HM"> [http://hmetro.co.zw/kvg-phathisani-clinch-impala-car-deal/ KVG, Phathisani clinch Impala Car deal], ''Hmetro'', published: April 25, 2017, retrieved: June 26, 2017</ref> In October 2016, Impala sponsored the duo's trip to London.<ref name=" Hre "> [http://hmetro.co.zw/kvg-phathisani-in-london/ KVG, PHATHISANI IN LONDON], ''HMetro'', published: October 3, 2016, retrieved: June 26, 2017</ref>

KVG made her name as a radio personality on [[Star FM]] where she hosts the 3-2-6 express (a show that has been rated as the most listened to show during drive time). She used to co-present it with [[Phathisani Sibanda]].

Before joining Star FM, KVG had previously worked for Julius Nyerere Spar.<ref name="HMetro"/>

In April 2017, Phathisani and her signed a six month ambassadorial deal with car rental company, [[Impala Car Rental]]. The deal would see the two presenters get vehicles of their choice for use during the period.<ref name="HM"> [http://hmetro.co.zw/kvg-phathisani-clinch-impala-car-deal/ KVG, Phathisani clinch Impala Car deal], ''Hmetro'', published: April 25, 2017, retrieved: June 26, 2017</ref> In October 2016, Impala sponsored the duo's trip to London.<ref name=" HMetro "> [http://hmetro.co.zw/kvg-phathisani-in-london/ KVG, PHATHISANI IN LONDON], ''HMetro'', published: October 3, 2016, retrieved: June 26, 2017</ref>

KVG made her name as a radio personality on [[Star FM]] where she hosts the 3-2-6 express (a show that has been rated as the most listened to show during drive time) with her co-presenter [[Phathisani Sibanda]].

She attended Musengezi High School.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/KVGRoyalty/about/?entry_point=page_nav_about_item&tab=page_info About Kudzai Violet Gwara - KVG], ''Facebook'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: September 28, 2016 </ref> For her primary school education KVG attended Mutiunokura Primary School in [[Mufakose]] where she excelled athletics.<ref name="HMetro">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/kvg-happy-in-love/ KVG HAPPY IN LOVE], ''H-Metro'', Published: July 10, 2018, Retrieved: July 10, 2021 </ref>

She attended Musengezi High School.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/KVGRoyalty/about/?entry_point=page_nav_about_item&tab=page_info About Kudzai Violet Gwara - KVG], ''Facebook'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: September 28, 2016</ref>

KVG was born on 10 July 1992.<ref name="SN">Rumbidzai Mbewe, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/i-feel-like-i-am-a-woman-now-kvg/ I feel like I am a woman now — KVG], ''Sunday News'', Published: September 13, 2015, Retrieved: July 10, 2021</ref>

KVG was born Kudzai Violet Gwara in [[Harare]]. She has a brother called Lovemore.

KVG was born Kudzai Violet Gwara in [[Harare]]. She has a brother called Lovemore.

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

KVG is a Zimbabwean radio personality who presents the show 326 Express on Star FM. She used to present the show with Phathisani Sibanda who left Star FM in 2020.

Background

KVG was born Kudzai Violet Gwara in Harare. She has a brother called Lovemore.

Age

KVG was born on 10 July 1992.[1]

Education

She attended Musengezi High School.[2] For her primary school education KVG attended Mutiunokura Primary School in Mufakose where she excelled athletics.[3]

Career

Before joining Star FM, KVG had previously worked for Julius Nyerere Spar.[3]

KVG made her name as a radio personality on Star FM where she hosts the 3-2-6 express (a show that has been rated as the most listened to show during drive time). She used to co-present it with Phathisani Sibanda.

In April 2017, Phathisani and her signed a six month ambassadorial deal with car rental company, Impala Car Rental. The deal would see the two presenters get vehicles of their choice for use during the period.[4] In October 2016, Impala sponsored the duo's trip to London.[5]

Trivia

Besides radio and television, Kudzi enjoys singing, dancing and traveling. Her interests are in TV Presenting and she loves conscious Reggae, Dance Hall, R “n” B and House music.

Her favourite saying is “The world is your stage, no swag no fame. Swag turn up”

West Property Zimbabwe Deal

On 1 July 2021, KVG revealed that she had become a homeowner courtesy of West Property Zimbabwe. In a tweet she wrote:

These are the best days of my Life. Grateful heart... A girl like me becoming a Home owner...What's stopping you? Go get yours my guy,it can be done

[6]

She posted the following pictures of her house:

KVG opening door to her new house

KVG receiving keys to her new house

KVG standing on the entrance to new house

Awards

Winner-People’s Choice of the Year Award at the 2015 ZIWA Awards [7]

Media Personality of the Year 1st runner-ups at the Megafest National Business Awards 2018. [8]

Profiles Online





Pictures



