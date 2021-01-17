'''Kabelo KB Molopyane''' was a South African radio personality who worked for Motsweding FM. He died on 17 January 2021.

'''Kabelo KB Molopyane''' was a South African radio personality who worked for Motsweding FM. He died on 17 January 2021.

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = Kabelo Molopyane <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = KB Molopyane<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Kabelo KB Molopyane was a South African radio personality who worked for Motsweding FM. He died on 17 January 2021.

Age

He was born on 26 May 1975 in Johannesburg.[1]

Education

KB Molopyane was a qualified teacher with a University Diploma in Education and also has a Degree in Communications with the University of North West.[1]

Career

Molopyane's radio career started in 1996 when he joined Motsweding FM’s Drama Department as a drama artist before joining Soshanguve Community Radio station in 1997. He joined Mafisa FM in 2000.

KB Molopyane joined Motsweding FM in 2002 to date. Whilst at Motsweding FM he presented all the weekday primetime shows that include standing in all the evening and night shows. He also hosted other weekend major shows that include the Weekend Breakfast, Top 30 and Party-Time. To show his versatility he was also a Sports commentator for Soccer, Rugby and Cricket.[1]

Death

He died on 17 January 2021. His death was confirmed by Motsweding FM.

References