Kabelo KB Molopyane was a South African radio personality who worked for Motsweding FM. He died on 17 January 2021.
Age
He was born on 26 May 1975 in Johannesburg.[1]
Education
KB Molopyane was a qualified teacher with a University Diploma in Education and also had a Degree in Communications with the University of North West.[1]
Career
Molopyane's radio career started in 1996 when he joined Motsweding FM’s Drama Department as a drama artist before joining Soshanguve Community Radio station in 1997. He joined Mafisa FM in 2000.
KB Molopyane joined Motsweding FM in 2002 to date. Whilst at Motsweding FM he presented all the weekday primetime shows that include standing in all the evening and night shows. He also hosted other weekend major shows that include the Weekend Breakfast, Top 30 and Party-Time. To show his versatility he was also a Sports commentator for Soccer, Rugby and Cricket.[1]
In 2013, KB was a finalist in the category Breakfast Presenter from a PBS station in the MTN Radio Awards. At the time he was presenting the breakfast show, Ragoga Gee on Motsweding FM and this was his first time entering the awards.[2]
Death
He died on 17 January 2021. His death was confirmed by Motsweding FM.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Kabelo Molopyane, Motsweding FM, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 17, 2021
- ↑ Kgomotso Moncho, Radiobiz presents Motsweding’s Kabelo Molopyane, Radio Biz, Published: April 11, 2013, Retrieved: January 17, 2021
- ↑ Motsweding FM, Twitter, Published: January 17, 2021, Retrieved: January 17, 2021