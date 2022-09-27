Difference between revisions of "Kadoma"
<ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
==Population==
==Population==
'''1969''' - 18 740 Africans, 1879 Europeans, 143 Asians, 178 coloureds, 20 940 total. <ref name= " Encyclopaedia Rhodesia "> [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref> <br/>
'''1987''' - 44 613. <br/>
* [[Luke Bosha]] of ZUM with 4 368 votes.
Turnout - 31 663 voters or 73.16 %
==Further Reading==
Kadoma is a City located in Chegutu District, Mashonaland West Province. It was formerly Gatooma. It is on the main Harare to Bulawayo highway, and railway line. The name may be derived from an Ndebele word kaduma, meaning "does not thunder or make noise", the name given to a nearby hill.
Location
140 km south west of Harare, on the main Harare - Bulawayo Road.
Altitude - 1 160m
18° 21′ S, 29° 55′ E.
History
It is said to be named after the hill Kaduma, near Golden Valley. It is Sindebele meaning it, which does not thunder nor make noise. Likely the hill was venerated as an early shrine, but was silent, no spirits spoke from it's depths. [1] Kadoma, in 1901, was a railway station.[2] After witnessing some growth between 1901 and 1907 a Village Management Board was established. In 1912, Kadoma was the third largest town in the country and in 1917 it was awarded municipal status. The town has grown ever since then to be one of the major urban centres in the country. On the 17th of March 2000, Kadoma was awarded the status of a city.[2] [3]
A historic building is the Standard Bank Building, nthe corner of Baker and Newton Streets. It was erected in 1911 for a cost of £2969 12s 8d. It opened in 1912.
The Kadoma local government is Kadoma Municipality.
The water supply is Claw Dam.
[4] In 2009, the City's mayor was His Worship Muchineripi Chinyanganya.
Other information
The city is endowed with natural resources such as fertile land and gold. The presence of alluvial gold has also seen an influx of gold panners who descend on the city to try their luck.[2] In 1925 a cotton ginnery and research station were established. Other area minerals include magnesite, copper and nickel. [3]
Population/Government
1969 - 18 740 Africans, 1879 Europeans, 143 Asians, 178 coloureds, 20 940 total. [5]
1987 - 44 613.
2009 was about 79 174 people.
They are served by Kadoma General Hospital.
See Chemukute Secondary School.
See Jameson High School.
See Murambwa Secondary School.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Kadoma returned to Parliament:
- Charles Ndhlovu of Zanu PF - 20 746 votes.
- Elijah Mketwa Moyo of PF-ZAPU - 675 votes.
- Kashamadzo Maxwell Machingambi of UANC - 305 votes.
- Tichataura James Mudzimba of ZANU - 82 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kadoma East returned to Parliament:
- Edna Madzongwe of Zanu PF with 18 312 votes,
- Leslie Mashayamombe of ZUM with 2 450 votes.
Turnout - 33 498 voters or 95.18 %
Kadoma West returned:
- Enos Chikowore of Zanu PF with 25 865 votes,
- Luke Bosha of ZUM with 4 368 votes.
Turnout - 31 663 voters or 73.16 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kadoma West returned to Parliament:
- Zachariah Urayayi Ziyambi of Zanu PF with 11 758 votes,
- Edward Ngoma of MDC with 4 581 votes,
- Chikomborero Dhliwayo of ZUD with 451 votes,
- Stephen Manyange of UP with 373 votes.
Kadoma East returned:
- Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana of Zanu PF with 11 678 votes,
- Richard Emmanuel Moyo of MDC with 3 362 votes.
Kadoma Central returned:
- Austin Wilson Mupandawana of MDC with 12 049 votes,
- Israel Mukwesha of Zanu PF with 5 666 votes,
- John Zhoya of UP with 166 votes.
Further Reading
- Kadoma Declaration,
- Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre,
- Skylodge,
- Odyssey Lodge,
- West View Lodge, Kadoma.
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Kadoma Town, Kadoma Town, Published: No date given, Retrieved: July 21, 2015
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
- ↑ [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
- ↑ [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"