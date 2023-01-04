In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Kadoma]] Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Kadoma is a City located in Chegutu District, Mashonaland West Province. It was formerly Gatooma. It is on the main Harare to Bulawayo highway, and railway line. The name may be derived from an Ndebele word kaduma, meaning "does not thunder or make noise", the name given to a nearby hill.

Location

140 km south west of Harare, on the main Harare - Bulawayo Road.

Altitude - 1 160m

18° 21′ S, 29° 55′ E.



http://www.kadomacity.org.zw/

See Distances in Zimbabwe

History

It is said to be named after the hill Kaduma, near Golden Valley. It is Sindebele meaning it, which does not thunder nor make noise. Likely the hill was venerated as an early shrine, but was silent, no spirits spoke from it's depths. [1] Kadoma, in 1901, was a railway station.[2] After witnessing some growth between 1901 and 1907 a Village Management Board was established. In 1912, Kadoma was the third largest town in the country and in 1917 it was awarded municipal status. The town has grown ever since then to be one of the major urban centres in the country. On the 17th of March 2000, Kadoma was awarded the status of a city.[2] [3]

A historic building is the Standard Bank Building, nthe corner of Baker and Newton Streets. It was erected in 1911 for a cost of £2969 12s 8d. It opened in 1912.

The Kadoma local government is Kadoma Municipality.

The water supply is Claw Dam.

[4] In 2009, the City's mayor was His Worship Muchineripi Chinyanganya.



Other information

The city is endowed with natural resources such as fertile land and gold. The presence of alluvial gold has also seen an influx of gold panners who descend on the city to try their luck.[2] In 1925 a cotton ginnery and research station were established. Other area minerals include magnesite, copper and nickel. [3]

Population

1969 - 18 740 Africans, 1879 Europeans, 143 Asians, 178 coloureds, 20 940 total. [5]

1987 - 44 613.

2009 was about 79 174 people.



They are served by Kadoma General Hospital.

See Chemukute Secondary School.

See Jameson High School.

See Murambwa Secondary School.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Kadoma returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kadoma East returned to Parliament:

Edna Madzongwe of Zanu PF with 18 312 votes,

Leslie Mashayamombe of ZUM with 2 450 votes.

Turnout - 33 498 voters or 95.18 %

Kadoma West returned:

Enos Chikowore of Zanu PF with 25 865 votes,

Luke Bosha of ZUM with 4 368 votes.

Turnout - 31 663 voters or 73.16 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kadoma West returned to Parliament:

Zachariah Urayayi Ziyambi of Zanu PF with 11 758 votes,

Edward Ngoma of MDC with 4 581 votes,

Chikomborero Dhliwayo of ZUD with 451 votes,

Stephen Manyange of UP with 373 votes.

Kadoma East returned:

Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana of Zanu PF with 11 678 votes,

Richard Emmanuel Moyo of MDC with 3 362 votes.

Kadoma Central returned:

Austin Wilson Mupandawana of MDC with 12 049 votes,

Israel Mukwesha of Zanu PF with 5 666 votes,

John Zhoya of UP with 166 votes.

Following the death of Austin Mupandawana on 9 August 2003, a by election was held 29–30 November 2003. The result, Kadoma Central returned to Parliament:

Tichafa Mutema of Zanu PF with 9 282 votes

Charles Mupandawana of MDC with 6 038 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kadoma Central returned to Parliament:

Fani Phanuel Phiri of Zanu PF with 9 571 votes or 48.45 percent,

Editor Matamisa of MDC–T with 9 005 votes or 45.58 percent,

Thomas Marumisa of MDC–N with 959 votes or 4.85 percent,

Tendai Munyanduri of PIMZ with 221 votes or 1.12 percent,

Total 19 756 votes

Further Reading





















References