Kadoma was initially a railway station in 1901 .<ref name="kadoma">[http://www.kadomacity.org.zw/ Kadoma Town], ''Kadoma Town'', Published: No date given, Retrieved: July 21, 2015</ref> After witnessing some growth between 1901 and 1907 it was upgraded into a Town Board in 1907. The town has grown ever since then to be one of the major urban centres in the country. On the 17th of March 2000, Kadoma was awarded the status of a city.<ref name="kadoma"/>

Kadoma is a City located in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. The City's mayor is His Worship Muchineripi Chinyanganya.

Birth and Development

Population

It is home to about 79,174 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

Key Economic Activities

The city is heavily endowed with natural resources such as fertile tracts of land which have played a critical role in the country's agricultural sector. The City also has a lot of gold deposits which facilitates for a lot of mining activity in the town. The presence of alluvial gold has also seen an influx of gold panners who descend on the city to try their luck.[1]

















