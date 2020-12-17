Kadoma is a City located in Mashonaland West Province. It was formerly Gatooma. It is on the main highway, and railway line. The name may be derived from an Ndebele word kaduma, meaning "does not thunder or make noise", the name given to a nearby hill.

Location

140 km south west of Harare, on the main Harare - Bulawayo Road.

Altitude - 1 160m

18° 21′ S, 29° 55′ E.



History

Kadoma, in 1901, was a railway station.[1] After witnessing some growth between 1901 and 1907 a Village Management Board was established. In 1912, Kadoma was the third largest town in the country and in 1917 it was awarded municipal status. The town has grown ever since then to be one of the major urban centres in the country. On the 17th of March 2000, Kadoma was awarded the status of a city.[1] [2]

The Kadoma local government is Kadoma Municipality.

The water supply is Claw Dam.

[3] In 2009, the City's mayor was His Worship Muchineripi Chinyanganya.



Other information

The city is endowed with natural resources such as fertile land and gold. The presence of alluvial gold has also seen an influx of gold panners who descend on the city to try their luck.[1] In 1925 a cotton ginnery and research station were established. Other area minerals include magnesite, copper and nickel. [2]

Population

1969 - 18 740 Africans, 1879 Europeans, 143 Asians, 178 coloureds, 20 940 total. [4]

1987 - 44 613.

2009 was about 79 174 people.



