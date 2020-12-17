Difference between revisions of "Kadoma Declaration"

* Have clear and consistent policies and speaking with one voice

The Kadoma Declaration of 2001 was the outcome of the deliberation of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum in Zimbabwe held on 20 August 2001, held in Kadoma. Composed of Government, Business and Labour, the TNF deliberated on how the Country's Risk Factor could be reduced.

Causes of Country Risk Factor

The TNF agreed that the causes of Zimbabwe's Country Risk Factor were:

Failure by some institutions in government to function properly

Mismatch between policy and implementation

Delay in policy implementation

Wealth gap and racial imbalance in ownership of means of production

Political Intolerance

Irresponsible utterances by leaders

Corruption

External Influence in Zimbabwe running its affairs

Lack of respect of Human Rights

These factors, the TNF concluded, had caused prolonged economic depression.

Solutions Identified

The TNF identified solutions and actions to be taken by the three pillars of the TNF - Government, Business and Labour. These included, among other things:

Depoliticising economic activity by all three

Timeous implementation of policy by government and support of such implementation by business and labour

Transparent redistribution of the country's resources like land

Application of law to prevent political intolerance

Fighting corruption by increasing transparency & making punishment severe

Have clear and consistent policies and speaking with one voice

Kadoma Declaration Download

The kadoma Declaration can be downloaded here File:Kadoma Declaration 2001.pdf