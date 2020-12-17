Difference between revisions of "Kadoma Declaration"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
The '''Kadoma Declaration''' of 2001 was the outcome of the deliberation of the [[Tripartite Negotiating Forum]] in Zimbabwe held on 20 August 2001. Composed of Government, Business and Labour, the TNF deliberated on how the Country's Risk Factor could be reduced.
|+
The '''Kadoma Declaration''' of 2001was the outcome of the deliberation of the [[Tripartite Negotiating Forum]] in Zimbabwe held on 20 August 2001. Composed of Government, Business and Labour, the TNF deliberated on how the Country's Risk Factor could be reduced.
==Causes of Country Risk Factor==
==Causes of Country Risk Factor==
The TNF agreed that the causes of Zimbabwe's Country Risk Factor were:
The TNF agreed that the causes of Zimbabwe's Country Risk Factor were:
|−
*Failure by some institutions in government to function properly
|+
* Failure by some institutions in government to function properly
|−
*Mismatch between policy and implementation
|+
* Mismatch between policy and implementation
|−
*Delay in policy implementation
|+
* Delay in policy implementation
|−
*Wealth gap and racial imbalance in ownership of means of production
|+
* Wealth gap and racial imbalance in ownership of means of production
|−
*Political Intolerance
|+
* Political Intolerance
|−
*Irresponsible utterances by leaders
|+
* Irresponsible utterances by leaders
|−
*Corruption
|+
* Corruption
|−
*External Influence in Zimbabwe running its affairs
|+
* External Influence in Zimbabwe running its affairs
|−
*Lack of respect of Human Rights
|+
* Lack of respect of Human Rights
|−
These factors, the TNF concluded had caused prolonged economic depression.
|+
These factors, the TNF concludedhad caused prolonged economic depression.
==Solutions Identified==
==Solutions Identified==
|−
The TNF identified solutions and actions to be taken by the three pillars of the TNF - Government, Business and Labour. These included,
|+
The TNF identified solutions and actions to be taken by the three pillars of the TNF - Government, Business and Labour. These included, other things:
|−
*Depoliticising economic activity by all three
|+
* Depoliticising economic activity by all three
|−
*Timeous implementation of policy by government and support of such implementation by business and labour
|+
* Timeous implementation of policy by government and support of such implementation by business and labour
|−
*Transparent redistribution of the country's resources like land
|+
* Transparent redistribution of the country's resources like land
|−
*Application of law to prevent political intolerance
|+
* Application of law to prevent political intolerance
|−
*Fighting corruption by increasing transparency & making punishment severe
|+
* Fighting corruption by increasing transparency & making punishment severe
|−
*Have clear and consistent policies and speaking with one voice
|+
* Have clear and consistent policies and speaking with one voice
==Kadoma Declaration Download==
==Kadoma Declaration Download==
Latest revision as of 13:08, 17 December 2020
The Kadoma Declaration of 2001 was the outcome of the deliberation of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum in Zimbabwe held on 20 August 2001, held in Kadoma. Composed of Government, Business and Labour, the TNF deliberated on how the Country's Risk Factor could be reduced.
Causes of Country Risk Factor
The TNF agreed that the causes of Zimbabwe's Country Risk Factor were:
- Failure by some institutions in government to function properly
- Mismatch between policy and implementation
- Delay in policy implementation
- Wealth gap and racial imbalance in ownership of means of production
- Political Intolerance
- Irresponsible utterances by leaders
- Corruption
- External Influence in Zimbabwe running its affairs
- Lack of respect of Human Rights
These factors, the TNF concluded, had caused prolonged economic depression.
Solutions Identified
The TNF identified solutions and actions to be taken by the three pillars of the TNF - Government, Business and Labour. These included, among other things:
- Depoliticising economic activity by all three
- Timeous implementation of policy by government and support of such implementation by business and labour
- Transparent redistribution of the country's resources like land
- Application of law to prevent political intolerance
- Fighting corruption by increasing transparency & making punishment severe
- Have clear and consistent policies and speaking with one voice
Kadoma Declaration Download
The kadoma Declaration can be downloaded here File:Kadoma Declaration 2001.pdf