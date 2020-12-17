Difference between revisions of "Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 74:
|Line 74:
|−
'''Kadoma
|+
'''Kadoma ''' is a Kadoma and is .The
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
,
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
and in
|+
|+
.
|+
|+
|+
<ref name="RTG"> [http://rtgafrica.com/services/kadoma-hotel-conference-centre/ KADOMA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTRE ], ''RTG, Published: , Retrieved: 8 May 2018''</ref>
|Line 94:
|Line 111:
<references/>
<references/>
|−
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]] [[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
|+
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
Latest revision as of 12:56, 17 December 2020
|Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre
On the west side of the highway, as you enter Kadoma from the north, Kadoma Ranch Motel is easy to locate. It is within a 5-minute drive of Kadoma Town Hall and Kadoma General Hospital. This hotel is 2.2 km from The Campbell Theatre.
Contact Details
Address: A5, Kadoma, cnr. Eiffel Flats Rd.
Tel: (068) 2122110, 22107, 22108.
Email:
Website:
Offers / Activities
- XX well spaced rooms.
- Conference room.
- On site restaurant.
- Bars.
- Satellite TV and WiFi in all rooms.
- Outdoor pool.
- 24 hour front desk.
Further reading
Pictures
References
- ↑ KADOMA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTRE , RTG, Published: , Retrieved: 8 May 2018