Difference between revisions of "Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre"

'''Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre ''' is a hotel in [[Kadoma]] which offers accommodation and conference facilities and is owned by [[Rainbow Tourism Group]]. The hotel is 140km out of Harare
On the west side of the highway, as you enter [[Kadoma]] from the north, '''Kadoma Ranch Motel''' is easy to locate. It is within a 5-minute drive of Kadoma Town Hall and Kadoma General Hospital. This hotel is 2.2 km from The Campbell Theatre.
and visitors on their way to Bulawayo or Harare or business visitors to the mining, cotton and textile town of in Kadoma utilise the hotel. <ref name="RTG"> [http://rtgafrica.com/services/kadoma-hotel-conference-centre/ KADOMA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTRE ], ''RTG, Published:  , Retrieved: 8 May 2018''</ref>
==Contact Details==
'''Address''': A5, Kadoma, cnr. Eiffel Flats Rd.  <br/>
'''Tel''': (068) 2122110, 22107, 22108. <br/>
'''Email''': <br/>
'''Website''':  <br/>
==Offers / Activities==
* XX well spaced rooms.
* Conference room.
* On site restaurant.
* Bars.
* Satellite TV and WiFi in all rooms.
* Outdoor pool.
* 24 hour front desk.  
==Further reading==
<ref name="RTG"> [http://rtgafrica.com/services/kadoma-hotel-conference-centre/ KADOMA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTRE ], ''RTG, Published:  , Retrieved: 8 May 2018''</ref>
  
  
<references/>
 
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]] [[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]

Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre
Kadoma 1.jpg


On the west side of the highway, as you enter Kadoma from the north, Kadoma Ranch Motel is easy to locate. It is within a 5-minute drive of Kadoma Town Hall and Kadoma General Hospital. This hotel is 2.2 km from The Campbell Theatre.

Contact Details

Address: A5, Kadoma, cnr. Eiffel Flats Rd.
Tel: (068) 2122110, 22107, 22108.
Email:
Website:

Offers / Activities

  • XX well spaced rooms.
  • Conference room.
  • On site restaurant.
  • Bars.
  • Satellite TV and WiFi in all rooms.
  • Outdoor pool.
  • 24 hour front desk.

Further reading

[1]




Pictures

  • Kadoma hotel 1.jpg
  • Kadoma hotel 2.jpg


References

  1. KADOMA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTRE , RTG, Published: , Retrieved: 8 May 2018
