Revision as of 11:59, 12 February 2021

Kae Chaps is a Zimbabwean musician who became known after a live performance of his song Juzi went viral on social media platforms.

Background

Real Name

Kae Chaps' real name is Kudakwashe Chapepa.[1]

References

  1. Tafadzwa Madzika, Album in Focus: Vanga By Kae Chaps. An Alternative Sound., Greedy South, Published: November 2020, Retrieved: February 12, 2021
