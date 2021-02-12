Difference between revisions of "Kae Chaps"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Kae Chaps''' is a Zimbabwean musician who became known after a live performance of his song ''Juzi'' went viral on social media platforms. {{#seo: |title= Kae Chaps Bi...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Kae Chaps''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who became known after a live performance of his song ''Juzi'' went viral on social media platforms.
'''Kae Chaps''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who became known after a live performance of his song ''Juzi'' went viral on social media platforms.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Kae Chaps Biography -Pindula
|+
|title= Kae Chaps Biography-Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Kae Chaps, Kae Chaps Juzi, Kae Chaps real name, Kae Chaps biography, Kae Chaps new music, Kae Chaps education
|keywords= Kae Chaps, Kae Chaps Juzi, Kae Chaps real name, Kae Chaps biography, Kae Chaps new music, Kae Chaps education
Revision as of 12:08, 12 February 2021
Kae Chaps is a Zimbabwean musician who became known after a live performance of his song Juzi went viral on social media platforms.
Background
Real Name
Kae Chaps' real name is Kudakwashe Chapepa.[1]
Career
In November 2020 he released his debut album Vanga which consists of 12 tracks. The album featured known musicians such as Quonfuzed, Tytan and R Peels. It was his second full-length project after the EP A Pretty Short Life which was released earlier in 2020.[1]
Discography
Albums
- Vanga (2020)
EPs
- A Pretty Short Life
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tafadzwa Madzika, Album in Focus: Vanga By Kae Chaps. An Alternative Sound., Greedy South, Published: November 2020, Retrieved: February 12, 2021