Revision as of 12:08, 12 February 2021

Kae Chaps is a Zimbabwean musician who became known after a live performance of his song Juzi went viral on social media platforms.

Background

Real Name

Kae Chaps' real name is Kudakwashe Chapepa.[1]

Career

In November 2020 he released his debut album Vanga which consists of 12 tracks. The album featured known musicians such as Quonfuzed, Tytan and R Peels. It was his second full-length project after the EP A Pretty Short Life which was released earlier in 2020.[1]

Discography

Albums

  • Vanga (2020)

EPs

  • A Pretty Short Life

Videos

Kae Chaps - Juzi (lockdown session)
Kae Chaps - Ndozvazviripo (Official Video)
Kae Chaps x Qounfuzed - Makuhwa

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Tafadzwa Madzika, Album in Focus: Vanga By Kae Chaps. An Alternative Sound., Greedy South, Published: November 2020, Retrieved: February 12, 2021
