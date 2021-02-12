|description= Kae Chaps is a Zimbabwean musician who became known after a live performance of his song Juzi went viral on social media platforms.

'''Kae Chaps''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who became known after a live performance of his song ''Juzi'' went viral on social media platforms.

'''Kae Chaps''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who became known after a live performance of his song ''Juzi'' went viral on social media platforms.



Background

Real Name

Kae Chaps' real name is Kudakwashe Chapepa.[1]

Age

Kae Chaps was born on April 18, 1996.[2]

Career

In November 2020 he released his debut album Vanga which consists of 12 tracks. The album featured known musicians such as Quonfuzed, Tytan and R Peels. It was his second full-length project after the EP A Pretty Short Life which was released earlier in 2020.[1]

Discography

Albums

Vanga (2020)

EPs

A Pretty Short Life

Videos

Kae Chaps - Juzi (lockdown session)

Kae Chaps - Ndozvazviripo (Official Video)

Kae Chaps x Qounfuzed - Makuhwa