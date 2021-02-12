Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Kae Chaps"

Page Discussion
 
(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| honorific_prefix  =
 +
| name              =  Kae Chaps
 +
| honorific_suffix  = 
 +
| image              = Kae-Chaps.jpg
 +
| image_size        =  250px
 +
| alt                =
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| birth_name        =  Kudakwashe Chapepa
 +
| birth_date        =    {{birth date and age|1996|04|18}}
 +
| birth_place        = 
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        = 
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        = Zimbabwean
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          = 
 +
| alma_mater        = 
 +
| occupation        = {{flat_list|
 +
*Musician
 +
}}
 +
| years_active      = 
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =
 +
| known_for          = Music
 +
| notable_works      =
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =
 +
| partner            = 
 +
| children          = 
 +
| parents            =
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
| box_width          =
 +
}}
 +
 +
 
'''Kae Chaps''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who became known after a live performance of his song ''Juzi'' went viral on social media platforms.
 
'''Kae Chaps''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who became known after a live performance of his song ''Juzi'' went viral on social media platforms.
  
Line 6: Line 87:
  
 
Kae Chaps' real name is Kudakwashe Chapepa.<ref name="G">Tafadzwa Madzika, [https://www.greedysouth.co.zw/2020/11/album-in-focus-vanga-by-kae-chaps.html?m=1 Album in Focus: Vanga By Kae Chaps. An Alternative Sound.], ''Greedy South'', Published: November 2020, Retrieved: February 12, 2021</ref>
 
Kae Chaps' real name is Kudakwashe Chapepa.<ref name="G">Tafadzwa Madzika, [https://www.greedysouth.co.zw/2020/11/album-in-focus-vanga-by-kae-chaps.html?m=1 Album in Focus: Vanga By Kae Chaps. An Alternative Sound.], ''Greedy South'', Published: November 2020, Retrieved: February 12, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
===Age===
 +
 +
Kae Chaps was born on April 18, 1996.<ref name="Twitter">Kae Chaps, [https://twitter.com/Kae_Chaps Kae Chaps], ''Twitter'', Published: September 2015, Retrieved: February 12, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
==Social Media and Contacts==
 +
 +
*Email: kaechaps263@gmail.com
 +
 +
*Twitter: [https://twitter.com/Kae_Chaps Kae Chaps]
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Line 31: Line 122:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Kae Chaps, Kae Chaps Juzi, Kae Chaps real name, Kae Chaps biography, Kae Chaps new music, Kae Chaps education
 
|keywords= Kae Chaps, Kae Chaps Juzi, Kae Chaps real name, Kae Chaps biography, Kae Chaps new music, Kae Chaps education
|description=  
+
|description= Kae Chaps is a Zimbabwean musician who became known after a live performance of his song Juzi went viral on social media platforms.
|image=  
+
|image= Kae-Chaps.jpg
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Musicians]]

Latest revision as of 13:11, 12 February 2021

Kae Chaps
Kae-Chaps.jpg
BornKudakwashe Chapepa
(1996-04-18) April 18, 1996 (age 24)
NationalityZimbabwean
Occupation
  • Musician
Known forMusic


Kae Chaps is a Zimbabwean musician who became known after a live performance of his song Juzi went viral on social media platforms.

Background

Real Name

Kae Chaps' real name is Kudakwashe Chapepa.[1]

Age

Kae Chaps was born on April 18, 1996.[2]

Social Media and Contacts

  • Email: kaechaps263@gmail.com

Career

In November 2020 he released his debut album Vanga which consists of 12 tracks. The album featured known musicians such as Quonfuzed, Tytan and R Peels. It was his second full-length project after the EP A Pretty Short Life which was released earlier in 2020.[1]

Discography

Albums

  • Vanga (2020)

EPs

  • A Pretty Short Life

Videos

Kae Chaps - Juzi (lockdown session)
Kae Chaps - Ndozvazviripo (Official Video)
Kae Chaps x Qounfuzed - Makuhwa

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Tafadzwa Madzika, Album in Focus: Vanga By Kae Chaps. An Alternative Sound., Greedy South, Published: November 2020, Retrieved: February 12, 2021
  2. Kae Chaps, Kae Chaps, Twitter, Published: September 2015, Retrieved: February 12, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Kae_Chaps&oldid=99235"