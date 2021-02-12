Difference between revisions of "Kae Chaps"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Age)
|(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
'''Kae Chaps''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who became known after a live performance of his song ''Juzi'' went viral on social media platforms.
'''Kae Chaps''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who became known after a live performance of his song ''Juzi'' went viral on social media platforms.
|Line 6:
|Line 87:
Kae Chaps' real name is Kudakwashe Chapepa.<ref name="G">Tafadzwa Madzika, [https://www.greedysouth.co.zw/2020/11/album-in-focus-vanga-by-kae-chaps.html?m=1 Album in Focus: Vanga By Kae Chaps. An Alternative Sound.], ''Greedy South'', Published: November 2020, Retrieved: February 12, 2021</ref>
Kae Chaps' real name is Kudakwashe Chapepa.<ref name="G">Tafadzwa Madzika, [https://www.greedysouth.co.zw/2020/11/album-in-focus-vanga-by-kae-chaps.html?m=1 Album in Focus: Vanga By Kae Chaps. An Alternative Sound.], ''Greedy South'', Published: November 2020, Retrieved: February 12, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Career==
==Career==
|Line 31:
|Line 122:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Kae Chaps, Kae Chaps Juzi, Kae Chaps real name, Kae Chaps biography, Kae Chaps new music, Kae Chaps education
|keywords= Kae Chaps, Kae Chaps Juzi, Kae Chaps real name, Kae Chaps biography, Kae Chaps new music, Kae Chaps education
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
[[Category:Zimbabwean Musicians]]
[[Category:Zimbabwean Musicians]]
Latest revision as of 13:11, 12 February 2021
|Kae Chaps
|Born
|Kudakwashe Chapepa
April 18, 1996
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Known for
|Music
Kae Chaps is a Zimbabwean musician who became known after a live performance of his song Juzi went viral on social media platforms.
Background
Real Name
Kae Chaps' real name is Kudakwashe Chapepa.[1]
Age
Kae Chaps was born on April 18, 1996.[2]
Social Media and Contacts
- Email: kaechaps263@gmail.com
- Twitter: Kae Chaps
Career
In November 2020 he released his debut album Vanga which consists of 12 tracks. The album featured known musicians such as Quonfuzed, Tytan and R Peels. It was his second full-length project after the EP A Pretty Short Life which was released earlier in 2020.[1]
Discography
Albums
- Vanga (2020)
EPs
- A Pretty Short Life
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tafadzwa Madzika, Album in Focus: Vanga By Kae Chaps. An Alternative Sound., Greedy South, Published: November 2020, Retrieved: February 12, 2021
- ↑ Kae Chaps, Kae Chaps, Twitter, Published: September 2015, Retrieved: February 12, 2021