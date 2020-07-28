Difference between revisions of "Kaitano Mutandwa Mugabe"

'''Kaitano Mutandwa Mugabe''' is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is listed as receiving US$63,251.  
 
<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of  US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme  BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>
Kaitano Mutandwa Mugabe is regarded by some as a politically exposed person.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Kaitano Mutandwa Mugabe was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Kaitano Mutandwa Mugabe is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is listed as receiving US$63,251.

