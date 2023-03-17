Tembo, however, did not last long at Babina Noko as he was sacked on 01 November 2022 following a string of poor results.<ref name="Pindula News2"> Staff Reporter, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/11/01/sekhukhune-united-axe-coach-kaitano-tembo/ Sekhukhune United Axe Coach Kaitano Tembo], ''Pindula News2'', Published: 01 November 2022, Retrieved: 17 March 2023</ref>

On 08 June 2022, Sekhukhune United announced the appointment of Tembo as the club's head coach.<ref name="Pindula News1"> Staff Reporter, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/06/08/kaitano-tembo-appointed-sekhukhune-united-head-coach/ Kaitano Tembo Appointed Sekhukhune United Head Coach], ''Pindula News1'', Published: 08 June 2022, Retrieved: 17 March 2023</ref>

During his time as coach, Tembo reached two MTN8 Cup Finals, winning his maiden trophy against Highlands Park in 2019.

Tembo served as an assistant to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler and then took over as Head Coach in 2018.

He served the club for 23 years, first as a player in 1999 before moving into a coaching role.

On 12 April 2022, Tembo was relieved of his duties as head coach by DStv premiership club Supersport United.<ref name="Pindula News"> Staff Reporter, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/04/12/supersport-united-sack-kaitano-tembo/ SuperSport United Sack Kaitano Tembo], ''Pindula News'', Published: 12 April 2022, Retrieved: 17 March 2023</ref>

In 2008 he won the Under-17 Engen Cup which was followed by the Lagos International Cup in 2010.

He completed a Coaching Licence in the Netherlands (KNVB) in 2007 before completing Level One and Two Coaching Courses with SAFA in 2012.

His coaching career also saw him at the helm of Supersport United juniors as well as the reserve team.

Kaitano managed to establish legendary status at both the Glamour boys and Supersport.

So experienced in defence was Tembo that during the twilight stages of tenure as a player at Supersport, he was handed the captaincy of the club.<ref name="chronicle">Aaron Dube [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/kaitano-tembo-enjoying-every-moment-with-supersport-juniors/ Kaitano Tembo enjoying every moment with Supersport Juniors], ''The Chronicle'', Published: October 20, 2014, Retrieved: April 16, 2015, </ref>

For the national team, Tembo was part of the history-making warriors coached by [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] which qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004. The former Dembare player was well known for his solid defensive skills.

He won several accolades with the club before retiring from the game and joining the coaching staff.

He left the club in 1998 to cross the border and join the now - defunct Seven Stars from 1998 to 1999 after which he joined another South African outfit, Supersport United.

He had a very successful footballing career with the Glamour boys from 1992 to 1997, capturing four league titles with the club.

Kaitano Tembo is one of the most celebrated defenders to have played for Dynamos Football Club and the senior soccer national team. Kaitano Tembo was the assistant coach of Supersport United in the South African Premier Soccer League and was later promoted to Caretaker Coach within the same club in March 2018.

Background

"Kaizer" as he is known by football fans was born on July 22, 1970.

Playing career

Kaitano started his playing career with Super Beef a Division Two side before moving to Dynamos.

He had a very successful footballing career with the Glamour boys from 1992 to 1997, capturing four league titles with the club.

He left the club in 1998 to cross the border and join the now-defunct Seven Stars from 1998 to 1999 after which he joined another South African outfit, Supersport United.

He won several accolades with the club before retiring from the game and joining the coaching staff.

For the national team, Tembo was part of the history-making warriors coached by Sunday Chidzambwa which qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004. The former Dembare player was well known for his solid defensive skills.

So experienced in defence was Tembo that during the twilight stages of tenure as a player at Supersport, he was handed the captaincy of the club.[1]

Kaitano managed to establish legendary status at both the Glamour boys and Supersport.

Clubs Played For

Dynamos Football Club

SuperSport United Football Club

Seven Stars FC

Coaching career

After retiring from playing football, Tembo was initially appointed the assistant coach of Supersport United Football Club before he was eventually appointed the head coach.[2]

His coaching career also saw him at the helm of Supersport United juniors as well as the reserve team.

He completed a Coaching Licence in the Netherlands (KNVB) in 2007 before completing Level One and Two Coaching Courses with SAFA in 2012.

In 2008 he won the Under-17 Engen Cup which was followed by the Lagos International Cup in 2010.

On 12 April 2022, Tembo was relieved of his duties as head coach by DStv premiership club Supersport United.[3]

He served the club for 23 years, first as a player in 1999 before moving into a coaching role.

Tembo served as an assistant to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler and then took over as Head Coach in 2018.

During his time as coach, Tembo reached two MTN8 Cup Finals, winning his maiden trophy against Highlands Park in 2019.

On 08 June 2022, Sekhukhune United announced the appointment of Tembo as the club's head coach.[4]

Tembo, however, did not last long at Babina Noko as he was sacked on 01 November 2022 following a string of poor results.[5]

Accolades

Four Premier League titles with Dynamos Football Club

Won the SAA Supa8 Cup















