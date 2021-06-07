Difference between revisions of "Kalope Secondary School"

Kalope Secondary School is in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province.

Location

Address: Stand No 2533, Empumalanga, Hwange.

Telephone: 028130787.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



History

Further Reading

3 Hwange drug dealers convicted, sentenced, Newsday, 13 March 2019. https://www.newsday.co.zw/2019/03/3-hwange-drug-dealers-convicted-sentenced/

Three Hwange drug dealers who were selling narcotics to schoolchildren at Kalope Secondary School have been jailed. Thaboka Ndlovu (21), Bhekimpilo Sibelo (23) and Clinton Joromia (18) were recently caught selling Bron Cleer cough syrup and mbanje to students at the school.