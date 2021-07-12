Difference between revisions of "Kambarami Secondary School"
Revision as of 14:05, 12 July 2021
Kambarami Secondary School is in Murehwa District, Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Kambarami Village, Chief Mangwende, P.O. Box 208, Murehwa.
Telephone: 02 78-2382.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.