Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Kambarami Secondary School"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Kambarami Secondary School''' is in [[Murehwa]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province]].
 
'''Kambarami Secondary School''' is in [[Murehwa]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province]].
 +
 +
[[File:Kambarami.jpg|thumb|Kambarami Secondary School logo]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 42: Line 44:
 
|keywords=High Schools,Zimbabwe,education,Mashonaland East
 
|keywords=High Schools,Zimbabwe,education,Mashonaland East
 
|description=High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description=High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=Uploaded_file.png
+
|image=Kambarami.jpg
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 14:10, 12 July 2021

Kambarami Secondary School is in Murehwa District, Mashonaland East Province.

Kambarami Secondary School logo

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Kambarami Village, Chief Mangwende, P.O. Box 208, Murehwa.
Telephone: 02 78-2382.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Kambarami_Secondary_School&oldid=107863"