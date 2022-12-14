Difference between revisions of "Kambuzuma"
Kambuzuma is a suburb of Harare. It is also, at times, a constituency of Parliament.
Infrastructure
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kambuzuma returned to Parliament:
- Willias Madzimure of MDC–T with 7 944 votes or 61.21 percent,
- Tongai Nheta of Zanu PF with 4 165 votes or 32.09 percent,
- Toko Mavhunga of MDC–N with 635 votes or 4.89 percent,
- 2 others with 235 votes or 1.81 percent.
Total 12 979 votes