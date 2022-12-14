Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Kambuzuma"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Kambuzuma''' is a suburb of Harare. It is also, at times, a constituency of Parliament. ==Infrastructure== ==Government== In the '''2013''' Elections, (see A H...")
 
 
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
==Infrastructure==
 
==Infrastructure==
 +
[[Kambuzuma 1 High School]]. <br/>
 +
[[Kambuzuma 2 High School]]. <br/>
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==

Latest revision as of 09:13, 14 December 2022

Kambuzuma is a suburb of Harare. It is also, at times, a constituency of Parliament.

Infrastructure

Kambuzuma 1 High School.
Kambuzuma 2 High School.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kambuzuma returned to Parliament:

  • Willias Madzimure of MDC–T with 7 944 votes or 61.21 percent,
  • Tongai Nheta of Zanu PF with 4 165 votes or 32.09 percent,
  • Toko Mavhunga of MDC–N with 635 votes or 4.89 percent,
  • 2 others with 235 votes or 1.81 percent.

Total 12 979 votes

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Kambuzuma&oldid=121769"