Kambuzuma 1 High School is in Kambuzuma, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Location

(August 2021)

Address: 2489 Kambuzuma Drive, Section 3, PO Box 10, Kambuzuma, Harare.

Telephone: 227 728.

KHOSA Kambuzuma High 1 Old Students Association - https://www.facebook.com/KHOSA-Kambuzuma-High-1-Old-Students-Association-366505483962166/





