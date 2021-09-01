Difference between revisions of "Kambuzuma 1 High School"
Latest revision as of 07:42, 1 September 2021
Kambuzuma 1 High School is in Kambuzuma, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 2489 Kambuzuma Drive, Section 3, PO Box 10, Kambuzuma, Harare.
Telephone: 227 728.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Events
Associations
KHOSA Kambuzuma High 1 Old Students Association - https://www.facebook.com/KHOSA-Kambuzuma-High-1-Old-Students-Association-366505483962166/