Difference between revisions of "Kambuzuma 1 High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 35:
|Line 35:
KHOSA Kambuzuma High 1 Old Students Association - https://www.facebook.com/KHOSA-Kambuzuma-High-1-Old-Students-Association-366505483962166/
KHOSA Kambuzuma High 1 Old Students Association - https://www.facebook.com/KHOSA-Kambuzuma-High-1-Old-Students-Association-366505483962166/
|+
|+
==Other information==
==Other information==
Latest revision as of 07:48, 25 November 2021
Kambuzuma 1 High School is in Kambuzuma, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 2489 Kambuzuma Drive, Section 3, PO Box 10, Kambuzuma, Harare.
Telephone: 227 728.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
KHOSA Kambuzuma High 1 Old Students Association - https://www.facebook.com/KHOSA-Kambuzuma-High-1-Old-Students-Association-366505483962166/
Notable graduates:
- George Guvamatanga - civil servant