Latest revision as of 07:28, 1 September 2021
Kambuzuma 2 High School is in Kambuzuma, a western Harare high density suburb, in Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 218 Westwood, Cnr Westwood Drive/Fourth, PO Box 40, Kambuzuma, Harare.
Telephone: 042 933768, 073 456 1241.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.