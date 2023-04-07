Kamlesh Pattni, also called Brother Paul, is a Kenyan. He was named in the Gold Mafia.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Reported Asset Freeze

In April 2023, people named in the Gold Mafia documentary had their assets frozen by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, according to “inside sources at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe”. They include Uebert Angel, Ewan McMillan, Kamlesh Pattni, and Simon Rudland. They are to be frozen until the Financial Intelligence Unit has finished its investigations.

Earlier, according to a memo seen, the FIU directed that the assets of Cleopas Chidodo, David Chirozvi, Mehlululi Dube, and Fredrick Kunaka be frozen.

[1]

Further Reading

References

↑ [Link_Here Uebert Angel, Rudland accounts frozen], The Herald, Published: 7 April 2023, Retrieved: 7 April 2023



