Kamo Letsosa is a South African actress who has appeared in multiple local productions. She is also a television show presenter. Letsosa has presented several shows, such as SABC 1’s science show, T.O.M.z. (Teenagers on a Mission), SABC 2’s edutainment show, WiredUp, and Soweto TV’s music show, Street Radio.

Career

Muvhango

Kamo Letsosa joined Muvango in January 2021 to play the role of Master.[1]

Greed & Desire

She appeared on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Greed & Desire as Mapule Tsotetsi. Letsosa made her first appearance on the show in April 2016 until March 2017.[2]