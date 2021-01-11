Difference between revisions of "Kamo Letsosa"
(Created page with "'''Kamo Letsosa''' is a South African actress who has appeared in multiple local productions. She is also a television show presenter. Letsosa has presented several shows, suc...")
Kamo Letsosa is a South African actress who has appeared in multiple local productions. She is also a television show presenter. Letsosa has presented several shows, such as SABC 1’s science show, T.O.M.z. (Teenagers on a Mission), SABC 2’s edutainment show, WiredUp, and Soweto TV’s music show, Street Radio.
Career
Muvhango
Kamo Letsosa joined Muvango in January 2021 to play the role of Master.[1]
Greed & Desire
She appeared on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Greed & Desire as Mapule Tsotetsi. Letsosa made her first appearance on the show in April 2016 until March 2017.[2]
