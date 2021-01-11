She appeared on The Queen where she played the role of Felicia.< ref name="T"/ >

In 2017 she starred in the "Original Mzansi Movie" Kasi Mean Girls on Mzansi Magic, in which a group of high school girls face the social humiliation of cyberbullying and have to find ways to combat against it. The movie first aired on the channel on Saturday 7 November 2017. < ref name="T" / >

Kamo also had a guest-starring role as Rutendo Mfwaze in the SABC1 legal drama series Sokhulu & Partners, appearing in the first episode of Season 3 (which aired on 5 June 2016).<ref name="T"/>

In 2014 she starred in the season finale of the e.tv anthology drama series eKasi: Our Stories, in the episode entitled "Last Born" (Season 5, Episode 52), which aired on 29 September 2014.<ref name="T"/>

She made her professional acting debut in 2014 when she appeared in an episode of the SABC1 sitcom Single Galz. She played the role of Zinhle. <ref name="T"/>

She appeared on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Greed & Desire as Mapule Tsotetsi. Letsosa made her first appearance on the show in April 2016 until March 2017.<ref name="T" >[https://www.tvsa.co.za/actors/viewactor.aspx?actorid=17805 Kamo Letsosa], ''TVSA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021</ref>

Kamo Letsosa joined Muvango in January 2021 to play the role of Master.<ref name="J">[https://justnje.com/kamo-letsosa-joins-cast-of-muvhango-as-master/ Kamo Letsosa joins cast of Muvhango as Master], ''JustNje'', Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021</ref > She made her debut appearance on 7 January 2021.<ref name="T"/ >

In 2017 she was rumoured to be dating [[Itumeleng Khune]].<ref name="O">[https://okmzansi.co.za/meet-itu-khunes-rumored-new-bae-actress-kamo-letsosa/ Meet Itu Khune’s Rumored New Bae Actress Kamo Letsosa], ''Ok Mzansi'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021</ref>

'''Kamo Letsosa''' is a South African actress who has appeared in multiple local productions. She is also a television show presenter. Letsosa has presented several shows, such as SABC 1’s science show, T.O.M.z. (Teenagers on a Mission), SABC 2’s edutainment show, WiredUp, and Soweto TV’s music show, Street Radio.

Boyfriend

Career

Muvhango

Greed & Desire

Single Galz

eKasi: Our Stories

Sokhulu & Partners

Kasi Mean Girls

The Queen

