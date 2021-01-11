Difference between revisions of "Kamo Letsosa"
Revision as of 12:34, 11 January 2021
Kamo Letsosa is a South African actress who has appeared in multiple local productions. She is also a television show presenter. Letsosa has presented several shows, such as SABC 1’s science show, T.O.M.z. (Teenagers on a Mission), SABC 2’s edutainment show, WiredUp, and Soweto TV’s music show, Street Radio.
Boyfriend
In 2017 she was rumoured to be dating Itumeleng Khune.[1]
Career
Muvhango
Kamo Letsosa joined Muvango in January 2021 to play the role of Master.[2] She made her debut appearance on 7 January 2021.[3]
Greed & Desire
She appeared on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Greed & Desire as Mapule Tsotetsi. Letsosa made her first appearance on the show in April 2016 until March 2017.[3]
Single Galz
She made her professional acting debut in 2014 when she appeared in an episode of the SABC1 sitcom Single Galz. She played the role of Zinhle. [3]
eKasi: Our Stories
In 2014 she starred in the season finale of the e.tv anthology drama series eKasi: Our Stories, in the episode entitled "Last Born" (Season 5, Episode 52), which aired on 29 September 2014.[3]
Sokhulu & Partners
Kamo also had a guest-starring role as Rutendo Mfwaze in the SABC1 legal drama series Sokhulu & Partners, appearing in the first episode of Season 3 (which aired on 5 June 2016).[3]
Kasi Mean Girls
In 2017 she starred in the "Original Mzansi Movie" Kasi Mean Girls on Mzansi Magic, in which a group of high school girls face the social humiliation of cyberbullying and have to find ways to combat against it. The movie first aired on the channel on Saturday 7 November 2017.[3]
The Queen
She appeared on The Queen where she played the role of Felicia.[3]
References
- ↑ Meet Itu Khune’s Rumored New Bae Actress Kamo Letsosa, Ok Mzansi, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ Kamo Letsosa joins cast of Muvhango as Master, JustNje, Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 3.3 3.4 3.5 3.6 Kamo Letsosa, TVSA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021