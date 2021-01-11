Pindula

Kamo Letsosa is a South African actress who has appeared in multiple local productions. She is also a television show presenter. Letsosa has presented several shows, such as SABC 1's science show, T.O.M.z. (Teenagers on a Mission), SABC 2's edutainment show, WiredUp, and Soweto TV's music show, Street Radio.
[[File:Kamo_Letsosa.jpeg|thumb|Kamo Letsosa]]'''Kamo Letsosa''' is a South African actress who has appeared in multiple local productions. She is also a television show presenter. Letsosa has presented several shows, such as SABC 1’s science show, T.O.M.z. (Teenagers on a Mission), SABC 2’s edutainment show, WiredUp, and Soweto TV’s music show, Street Radio.
 
 
  
 
==Boyfriend==
 
Boyfriend
|keywords= Kamo Letsosa, Kamo Letsosa boyfriend, Kamo Letsosa Muvhango, Master Muvhango
 
|description= Kamo Letsosa is a South African actress, dancer and television presenter.
 
|image=  
|image= Kamo_Letsosa.jpeg
 
Kamo Letsosa

Kamo Letsosa is a South African actress who has appeared in multiple local productions. She is also a television show presenter. Letsosa has presented several shows, such as SABC 1’s science show, T.O.M.z. (Teenagers on a Mission), SABC 2’s edutainment show, WiredUp, and Soweto TV’s music show, Street Radio.

Boyfriend

In 2017 she was rumoured to be dating Itumeleng Khune.[1]

Career

Muvhango

Kamo Letsosa joined Muvango in January 2021 to play the role of Master.[2] She made her debut appearance on 7 January 2021.[3]

Greed & Desire

She appeared on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Greed & Desire as Mapule Tsotetsi. Letsosa made her first appearance on the show in April 2016 until March 2017.[3]

Single Galz

She made her professional acting debut in 2014 when she appeared in an episode of the SABC1 sitcom Single Galz. She played the role of Zinhle. [3]

eKasi: Our Stories

In 2014 she starred in the season finale of the e.tv anthology drama series eKasi: Our Stories, in the episode entitled "Last Born" (Season 5, Episode 52), which aired on 29 September 2014.[3]

Sokhulu & Partners

Kamo also had a guest-starring role as Rutendo Mfwaze in the SABC1 legal drama series Sokhulu & Partners, appearing in the first episode of Season 3 (which aired on 5 June 2016).[3]

Kasi Mean Girls

In 2017 she starred in the "Original Mzansi Movie" Kasi Mean Girls on Mzansi Magic, in which a group of high school girls face the social humiliation of cyberbullying and have to find ways to combat against it. The movie first aired on the channel on Saturday 7 November 2017.[3]

The Queen

She appeared on The Queen where she played the role of Felicia.[3]

References

  1. Meet Itu Khune’s Rumored New Bae Actress Kamo Letsosa, Ok Mzansi, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
  2. Kamo Letsosa joins cast of Muvhango as Master, JustNje, Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 3.2 3.3 3.4 3.5 3.6 Kamo Letsosa, TVSA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
