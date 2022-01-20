Kandros Mugabe

Kandros Chikugwe Mugabe is a Zimbabwean businessman and cleric. He is the Archbishop of Zvipozvomweya Apostolic Church.

Political Career

Kandros Mugabe was suspended for five years from Zanu-PF in 2015 for allegedly setting up parallel structures in Midlands.

Mugabe and 10 others held an unsanctioned meeting at his house and received food hampers from him on 24 December 2014.

At the time he was suspended, Kandros Mugabe was the secretary for finance in Kwekwe’s Dambudzo district and in 2013 he was eyeing the Kwekwe central seat that was ultimately won by Masango Matambanadzo who was still a member of Zanu PF.[1]

He however said he was reinstated in August 2016. He said the suspension was unprocedural and the allegations were also false. In July 2018, Mugabe who was running to be Kwekwe Central Constituency Member of Parliament lost to Masango Matambanadzo who was a National People's Front candidate. [2]

On 19 January 2022, State-owned media reported that Kandros Mugabe together with Energy Ncube had been disqualified from participating in the Kwekwe Central constituency parliamentary by-elections primary elections for violence and vote-buying. Larry Mavima confirmed the duo's disqualification.[1]