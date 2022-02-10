In 1996, Maukazuva joined Star Mutual Assurance Society where he worked as the Technical Support and Systems Administration Manager up to the end of 1997.

Maukazuva is the current chairman of the [[Institute of Directors Zimbabwe]] (2021 - 2022)

[[File:Kangai-Maukazuva1.jpg|thumb|right|Kangai Maukazuva]] '''Kangai Maukazuva''' is an award-winning [[Zimbabwean]] Telecommunications, Digital Media and Technologies expert. He is the Chief Technology Officer at [[Alpha Media Holdings]] (AMH), publishers of the [[Zimbabwe Independent|The Independent]], [[The Standard]] and [[NewsDay]].

Kangai Maukazuva

Career

In 1996, Maukazuva joined Star Mutual Assurance Society where he worked as the Technical Support and Systems Administration Manager up to the end of 1997.

In 1998, he joined the University of Zimbabwe Administration Department and worked as the acting IT Operations Manager, before joining Econet the same year as Network Executive.

At Econet, he worked in the capacity of Platforms Engineer in 2002 and as Technical Support Manager up to 2005, before becoming the head of IT Operations, a position that he held before leaving Econet in 2008. While at Econet, Kangai Maukazuva was a key IT resource who participated in their IT projects in other countries such as Burundi and Lesotho.

In 2008, he consulted for Wise Global Technology from Afghanistan before joining Spiritage in January of 2009 in South Africa.

Under Spiritage, Maukazuva came to Zimbabwe and became the key person in the establishment of Valley Technologies. As Managing Director for Valley Technologies, he was responsible for the network roll-out and guided the company to its launch in May 2011.

In March 2013, Maukazuva was appointed the Chief Technology Officer at Alpha Media Holdings becoming the first CTO to be employed by a media house in Zimbabwe.[1]

Awards

In December 2020, Kangai Maukazuva won the strategic leader of the year at the Megafest Northern Region Awards.[2]