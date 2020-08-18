Difference between revisions of "Kanyemba"

Kanyemba view of the Zambezi

Kanyemba is a border town on the Zambezi River where Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique meet just upstream of Lake Cabora Bassa.

Background

This little border village is situated on the banks of the Zambezi River in the extreme north-eastern of Zimbabwe, forming a boundary corner with Zambia and Mozambique. The upper reaches of Lake Cabora Bassa, the Zambezi's second-biggest hydro-electric impoundment, are a few kilometers downstream from Kanyemba.

Although remote, Kanyemba is a focal point for fishing and hunting activities in the nearby Dande Safari Area, and the end-point for long-haul canoe safaris along the Zambezi River starting from Chirundu or Mana Pools. A few small fishing lodges and camps are found in the area, with boat launching facilities. Access into or out of Kanyemba is by air charter or by 4x4 or other sturdy vehicle along a long, rough and dusty road.[1]









References