Difference between revisions of "Karabo Mathe"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Karabo Mathe<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 12:23, 18 November 2021
|Karabo Mathe
|Born
|Berenike Rae Trytsman
March 12, 1999
|Known for
|Being on Idols SA Season 17
Karabo Mathe or simply Karabo is a South African musician who contested on Idols SA season 17. She was in the top twop final contestants.
Background
Age
Karabo was born on 12 March 1999.[1]