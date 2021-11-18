Pindula

Karabo Mathe
Karabo Mathe Idols SA Biography
Born
(1999-03-12) March 12, 1999 (age 22)
Known forBeing on Idols SA Season 17

Karabo Mathe or simply Karabo is a South African musician who contested on Idols SA season 17. She was in the top twop final contestants.

Background

Age

Karabo was born on 12 March 1999.[1]

References

