'''Karabo Mathe''' or simply '''Karabo''' is a South African musician who contested on Idols SA season 17. She was in the top two final contestants.

Background

Age

Karabo was born on 12 March 1999.[1]

Idols SA Season 17

She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.[2]