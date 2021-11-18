Pindula

Karabo Mathe or simply Karabo is a South African musician who contested on Idols SA season 17. She was in the top two final contestants.
 
Karabo Mathe
Karabo Mathe Idols SA Biography
(1999-03-12) March 12, 1999 (age 22)
(1999-03-12) March 12, 1999 (age 22)
Known forBeing on Idols SA Season 17

Karabo Mathe or simply Karabo is a South African musician who contested on Idols SA season 17. She was in the top two final contestants.

Background

Age

Karabo was born on 12 March 1999.[1]

Idols SA Season 17

She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.[2]

References

  1. Karabo, Mzansi Magic, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 16, 2021
  2. CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo, TimesLive, Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021
