Karabo was born on 12 March 1999.<ref name="MM">[https://mzansimagic.dstv.com/show/idols-sa/season/17/karabo/op_profile Karabo], ''Mzansi Magic'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 16, 2021</ref>
Karabo was born on 12 March 1999.<ref name="MM">[https://mzansimagic.dstv.com/show/idols-sa/season/17/karabo/op_profile Karabo], ''Mzansi Magic'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 16, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
|title_mode=replace
Karabo Mathe, Karabo Mathe biography, Karabo Mathe age, Karabo Mathe Idols SA, Karabo Idols SA
|keywords= Karabo Mathe, Karabo Mathe biography, Karabo Mathe age, Karabo Mathe Idols SA, Karabo Idols SA
Karabo-Mathe-Idols-SA1.jpg
Karabo Mathe Biography
|Karabo Mathe
|Born
|Berenike Rae Trytsman
March 12, 1999
|Known for
|Being on Idols SA Season 17
Karabo Mathe or simply Karabo is a South African musician who contested on Idols SA season 17. She was in the top two final contestants.
Background
Age
Karabo was born on 12 March 1999.[1]
Idols SA Season 17
She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.[2]
References
- ↑ Karabo, Mzansi Magic, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 16, 2021
- ↑ CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo, TimesLive, Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021