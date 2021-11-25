| birth_name = Karabo Mathe <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = Berenike Rae Trytsman <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Karabo Mathe or simply Karabo is a South African musician who contested on Idols SA season 17. She was in the top two final contestants.

Background

Age

Karabo was born on 12 March 1999.[1]

Idols SA Season 17

She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.[2]