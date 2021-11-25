Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Karabo Mathe"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 10: Line 10:
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| pronunciation      =  
 
| pronunciation      =  
| birth_name        =  Berenike Rae Trytsman<!-- only use if different from name above -->
+
| birth_name        =  Karabo Mathe<!-- only use if different from name above -->
 
| birth_date        =  {{birth date and age|1999|03|12}}
 
| birth_date        =  {{birth date and age|1999|03|12}}
 
| birth_place        =  
 
| birth_place        =  

Latest revision as of 12:48, 25 November 2021

Karabo Mathe
Karabo Mathe Idols SA Biography
BornKarabo Mathe
(1999-03-12) March 12, 1999 (age 22)
Known forBeing on Idols SA Season 17

Karabo Mathe or simply Karabo is a South African musician who contested on Idols SA season 17. She was in the top two final contestants.

Background

Age

Karabo was born on 12 March 1999.[1]

Idols SA Season 17

She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.[2]

References

  1. Karabo, Mzansi Magic, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 16, 2021
  2. CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo, TimesLive, Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Karabo_Mathe&oldid=112606"