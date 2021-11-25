Difference between revisions of "Karabo Mathe"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Age)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| pronunciation =
| pronunciation =
|−
| birth_name =
|+
| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_date = {{birth date and age|1999|03|12}}
| birth_date = {{birth date and age|1999|03|12}}
| birth_place =
| birth_place =
Latest revision as of 12:48, 25 November 2021
|Karabo Mathe
|Born
|Karabo Mathe
March 12, 1999
|Known for
|Being on Idols SA Season 17
Karabo Mathe or simply Karabo is a South African musician who contested on Idols SA season 17. She was in the top two final contestants.
Background
Age
Karabo was born on 12 March 1999.[1]
Idols SA Season 17
She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.[2]
References
- ↑ Karabo, Mzansi Magic, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 16, 2021
- ↑ CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo, TimesLive, Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021